Chinese Communist Party warns of NFT hype bubble By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
According to local sources, the Chinese government has released a series of statements denouncing the value of the nonfungible token, or NFT, market, even though two of the nation’s major tech firms are pursuing the technology.

The story was first released locally by the Securities Times — a news publication service acting as a spokesperson for the official Chinese Communist Party outlet People’s Daily — and reported by the South Morning China Post.