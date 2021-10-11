Chinese blockchain project BSN expands to Turkey and Uzbekistan By Cointelegraph

The Chinese government-backed blockchain project, the Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN), continues expanding its global presence by setting up two new portals in Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Red Date Technology, the architect behind the BSN project, has signed an agreement with Turkish consultancy firm, Turkish Chinese Business Matching Center (TUCEM), to launch two international BSN portals in Turkey and Uzbekistan in late December 2021.