Chinese banks explore e-yuan for selling investment funds and insurance By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Chinese banks explore e-yuan for selling investment funds and insurance

Government-backed Chinese banks have reportedly started exploring new use cases for the digital yuan by allowing citizens to use it to buy insurance products and investment funds online.

The South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday that leading Chinese banks such as Bank of Communications (Bocom) and China Construction Bank (OTC:) (CCB) are working with fund managers and insurers to enable e-yuan payments for sectors beyond the retail landscape.