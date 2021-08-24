Chinese automaker Changan aims to sell 3 million cars annually in 2025 By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Changan aims to sell three million vehicles a year in 2025, and 4.5 million units annually in 2030, its chairman Zhu Huarong said on Tuesday.
Thirty percent of its sales in 2030 will be outside China, Zhu said. Changan, which is developing electric vehicles (EV) with Huawei Technologies and battery maker CATL, plans to invest 150 billion yuan ($23.14 billion) in smart electric vehicle industry in the next five years.
($1 = 6.4818 renminbi)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.