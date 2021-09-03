China’s Zhenhua Oil seeks tie-up with local firm for first gas terminal – sources

Article content SINGAPORE — China’s Zhenhua Oil is in advanced discussions to join a provincial government-backed firm to build a natural gas receiving terminal in east China, the first import facility the state-run trader will own a stake in, sources told Reuters. Zhenhua Oil is one of the niche gas importers nL4N2HD17S expected to lead the next wave of terminal expansions along with companies like privately-run ENN Group and piped gas distributor Guangzhou Gas as China boosts use of the lower-carbon fuel to replace coal.

Article content A unit of state defense giant Norinco Group, Zhenhua is finalizing a joint venture with Jiangsu Guoxin Investment Group, a firm backed by provincial government that owns gas pipelines, for the terminal investment, said the sources. Jiangsu was China’s top gas consuming province in 2020 with 30.7 billion cubic meters used, just under 10% of China’s total. The sources declined to be named as the matter is not public. “The (proposed) JV marries the strength of Guoxin as a provincial pipeline operator in a top gas consuming region and Zhenhua as an experienced trader with oil and gas assets globally,” said one of sources who has direct knowledge of the matter. Guoxin is expected to take 61% stake in the proposed venture, Zhenhua 34%, and port authorities of Yangkou the remaining 5%, said the source.