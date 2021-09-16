China’s yuan weakens as traders eye Fed policy meeting

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan gave up small
early gains to ease against the dollar on Thursday, as traders
awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting for
more clues on tapering.
The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.433 per dollar prior to market open, the highest level
since June 17 and firmer than the previous fix of 6.4492.
In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4332 per
dollar and rose to as high as 6.4297 in morning trading before
softening to 6.4348 at midday, 18 pips weaker from the previous
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
late session close.
The yuan could be getting a lift after softer-than-expected
U.S. inflation data eased short-term expectations about U.S.
tapering, said a trader at a foreign bank, while the first call
between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping
in seven months fueled some optimism that tensions between the
two powerhouses may ease.
In other news, China’s central bank and the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority said on Wednesday the “Southbound” leg of the
Bond Connect channel would be launch on Sept. 24, making it
easier for investors to trade offshore debt from next week.
“The open-up of another outbound investment channel could
fuel capital outflow pressure but it seems not to be case for
now as RMB sentiment remains steady in the trust of (the) PBoC’s
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
capability to defend the currency,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian
FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in a note.
Traders are awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee’s
(FOMC) policy meeting next week for indications on when the
central bank will start to taper stimulus.
Tapering means the central bank will be buying fewer debt
assets, in effect reducing the amount of dollars in circulation.
The global dollar index rose to 92.529 from the
previous close of 92.462. The offshore yuan was trading
0.04 percent away from the onshore spot at 6.4321 per dollar.
The yuan market at 4:22AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.433 6.4492 0.25%
Spot yuan 6.4348 6.433 -0.03%
Divergence from 0.03%
midpoint*
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Spot change YTD 1.45%
Spot change since 2005 28.62%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 99.09 99.14 -0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.529 92.462 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4321 0.04%
*
Offshore 6.6153 -2.76%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.