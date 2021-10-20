China’s yuan touches firmest point since June after strong fixing

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan briefly rose to

its highest point against the U.S. dollar in more than

four-and-a-half months on Wednesday after the central bank set a

much stronger daily fixing for the currency.

But after touching a top of 6.3794 per dollar, its firmest

since June 2, the yuan pulled back by midday on what traders

said was corporate dollar demand following recent strong gains

by the Chinese unit, while the dollar itself remained broadly

steady.

Traders said a 100 billion yuan ($15.65 billion) injection