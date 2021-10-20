China’s yuan touches firmest point since June after strong fixing

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan briefly rose to
its highest point against the U.S. dollar in more than
four-and-a-half months on Wednesday after the central bank set a
much stronger daily fixing for the currency.
But after touching a top of 6.3794 per dollar, its firmest
since June 2, the yuan pulled back by midday on what traders
said was corporate dollar demand following recent strong gains
by the Chinese unit, while the dollar itself remained broadly
steady.
Traders said a 100 billion yuan ($15.65 billion) injection
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
of cash into China’s financial system through the central bank’s
daily open market operations had also helped to nudge the yuan
lower.
“Market sentiment was very unstable yesterday with heavy
dollar selling and no clear sign of buying by big banks. But it
still remains unclear how things will go from here,” said a
trader at a foreign bank.
The yuan breached the key 6.4 per-dollar level on Tuesday to
end its domestic trading session at a four-month high, lifted by
market expectations that fallout from debt-laden developer China
Evergrande Group can be contained and hopes that Sino-U.S.
tensions were easing.
On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s
daily midpoint rate – which is informed by the
previous day’s domestic close – at 6.4069 per dollar, its
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
firmest since June 11.
“The PBOC was largely calm (about) RMB appreciation and we
expect the USD strength and rising global yields to drive the
RMB back to the 6.4/6.5 range,” Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX
strategist at Mizuho Bank said in a note.
The yuan’s rise has been broad, lifting it not just against
the dollar but other currencies as well. On Wednesday, China’s
trade-weighted CFETS yuan basket index rose to
100.29, its highest since Feb. 3, 2016, according to Reuters
calculations.
Spot yuan opened at 6.3898 per dollar and was
changing hands at 6.3900 at midday, 79 pips weaker than
Tuesday’s late session close.
The offshore yuan retreated from Tuesday’s high
point of 6.3685 to trade at 6.384 by midday.
Analysts and traders widely expect the yuan to soften
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
against the U.S. dollar as China’s slowing economy prompts
monetary authorities to ease policy.
On Wednesday, data showed that China’s new home prices
stalled for the first time since February 2020 in September, hit
by tightening credit due to an ongoing crackdown on speculative
investment.
The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4069 6.4307 0.37%
Spot yuan 6.39 6.3821 -0.12%
Divergence from -0.26%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 2.16%
Spot change since 2005 29.52%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 100.6 100.39 0.2
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 93.719 93.806 -0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.384 0.09%
*
Offshore 6.572 -2.51%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.