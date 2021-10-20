China’s yuan touches firmest point since June after strong fixing

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan briefly rose to

its highest point against the U.S. dollar in more than

four-and-a-half months on Wednesday after the central bank set a

much stronger daily fixing for the currency.

But after touching a top of 6.3794 per dollar, its firmest

since June 2, the yuan pulled back by midday on what traders

said was corporate dollar demand following recent strong gains

by the Chinese unit, while the dollar itself remained broadly

steady.

Traders said a 100 billion yuan ($15.65 billion) injection

of cash into China’s financial system through the central bank’s

daily open market operations had also helped to nudge the yuan

lower.

“Market sentiment was very unstable yesterday with heavy

dollar selling and no clear sign of buying by big banks. But it

still remains unclear how things will go from here,” said a

trader at a foreign bank.

The yuan breached the key 6.4 per-dollar level on Tuesday to

end its domestic trading session at a four-month high, lifted by

market expectations that fallout from debt-laden developer China

Evergrande Group can be contained and hopes that Sino-U.S.

tensions were easing.

On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s

daily midpoint rate – which is informed by the

previous day’s domestic close – at 6.4069 per dollar, its

firmest since June 11.

“The PBOC was largely calm (about) RMB appreciation and we

expect the USD strength and rising global yields to drive the

RMB back to the 6.4/6.5 range,” Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX

strategist at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

The yuan’s rise has been broad, lifting it not just against

the dollar but other currencies as well. On Wednesday, China’s

trade-weighted CFETS yuan basket index rose to

100.29, its highest since Feb. 3, 2016, according to Reuters

calculations.

Spot yuan opened at 6.3898 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.3900 at midday, 79 pips weaker than

Tuesday’s late session close.

The offshore yuan retreated from Tuesday’s high

point of 6.3685 to trade at 6.384 by midday.

Analysts and traders widely expect the yuan to soften

against the U.S. dollar as China’s slowing economy prompts

monetary authorities to ease policy.

On Wednesday, data showed that China’s new home prices

stalled for the first time since February 2020 in September, hit

by tightening credit due to an ongoing crackdown on speculative

investment.

The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4069 6.4307 0.37%

Spot yuan 6.39 6.3821 -0.12%

Divergence from -0.26%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.16%

Spot change since 2005 29.52%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 100.6 100.39 0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.719 93.806 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.384 0.09%

*

Offshore 6.572 -2.51%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments

