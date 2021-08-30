China’s yuan touches 3-week high after Fed’s dovish stance

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan rose to a more
than three-week high against the dollar on Monday, benefiting
from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish stance on
policy.
The dollar fell as Powell’s comments indicated
policymakers were in no hurry to exit stimulus and move towards
raising rates.
Traders said the pace at which the Fed tapers its bond
purchases will be the main factor in the dollar’s trend against
major currencies. Markets will next look to U.S. job reports due
later this week and the Fed’s September meeting for more clues
Article content
on when it will begin to wind down pandemic-era stimulus.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.4677 per dollar, 186 pips
or 0.29% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4863, the strongest
since Aug. 6.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4650
per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4640 at one point, the
loftiest level since Aug. 6. By midday, it was changing hands at
6.4680, 31 pips firmer than the previous late session.
Gains in the yuan were largely in reaction to a softer
dollar, but many traders and analysts expect yuan strength to be
short-lived.
“Improving risk appetite supported the yuan, but economic
fundamentals are unlikely to push the yuan to the highs hit in
May,” said Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants
Article content
Bank.
“The yuan’s depreciation risks are greater than appreciation
risks,” he added, noting that the Fed and PBOC’s divergent
positions on policy could cause the yuan’s premium to shrink and
lead to capital outflow.
Markets expect the PBOC to roll out more easing measures and
cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves later this
year to bolster the economy, which has recently shown signs of
losing steam as it deals with new COVID-19 restrictions.
“As the Fed shows no urgency for monetary policy tightening,
the PBOC should gain more leeway in its monetary policy based on
domestic macro dynamics, which have been losing momentum
lately,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho
Bank.
By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.643
Article content
from the previous close of 92.67, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.4665 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0400 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4677 6.4863 0.29%
Spot yuan 6.468 6.4711 0.05%
Divergence from 0.00%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.93%
Spot change since 2005 27.96%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.67 98.79 -0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.643 92.67 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4665 0.02%
*
Offshore 6.639 -2.58%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
