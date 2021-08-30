Home Business China’s yuan touches 3-week high after Fed’s dovish stance

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan rose to a more

than three-week high against the dollar on Monday, benefiting

from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish stance on

policy.

The dollar fell as Powell’s comments indicated

policymakers were in no hurry to exit stimulus and move towards

raising rates.

Traders said the pace at which the Fed tapers its bond

purchases will be the main factor in the dollar’s trend against

major currencies. Markets will next look to U.S. job reports due

later this week and the Fed’s September meeting for more clues

on when it will begin to wind down pandemic-era stimulus.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4677 per dollar, 186 pips

or 0.29% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4863, the strongest

since Aug. 6.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4650

per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4640 at one point, the

loftiest level since Aug. 6. By midday, it was changing hands at

6.4680, 31 pips firmer than the previous late session.

Gains in the yuan were largely in reaction to a softer

dollar, but many traders and analysts expect yuan strength to be

short-lived.

“Improving risk appetite supported the yuan, but economic

fundamentals are unlikely to push the yuan to the highs hit in

May,” said Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants

Bank.

“The yuan’s depreciation risks are greater than appreciation

risks,” he added, noting that the Fed and PBOC’s divergent

positions on policy could cause the yuan’s premium to shrink and

lead to capital outflow.

Markets expect the PBOC to roll out more easing measures and

cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves later this

year to bolster the economy, which has recently shown signs of

losing steam as it deals with new COVID-19 restrictions.

“As the Fed shows no urgency for monetary policy tightening,

the PBOC should gain more leeway in its monetary policy based on

domestic macro dynamics, which have been losing momentum

lately,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho

Bank.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.643

from the previous close of 92.67, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4665 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4677 6.4863 0.29%

Spot yuan 6.468 6.4711 0.05%

Divergence from 0.00%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.93%

Spot change since 2005 27.96%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.67 98.79 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.643 92.67 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4665 0.02%

*

Offshore 6.639 -2.58%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Jacqueline Wong)

