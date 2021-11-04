China’s yuan touches 1-week high as Fed begins tapering as expected

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan touched a near

one-week high on Thursday, reflecting broad dollar weakness in

global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not

rush to raise interest rates even as it began unwinding its

pandemic-era stimulus.

The dovish tone seen in the Fed’s latest policy statement

and Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks in a news conference dragged

the greenback lower, but some yuan traders said policy

tightening and rate hikes at the U.S. central bank would boost

the dollar and pressure the yuan in mid- to long-term.

“We believe that the yield gap between the United States and

other economies would widen at a slower pace than market had

expected, hence give less support to the dollar than estimated,”

said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank.

“Before the Fed reveals a clear sign of raising interest

rates, we expect dollar appreciation against other major

currencies and the yuan would be rather mild and chances for a

tsunami-style dollar rising would be low.”

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3943 per dollar,

136 pips or 0.2% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4079.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at

6.3950 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.3917, the strongest

level since Oct. 29. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.3941,

121 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said the easing dollar and Fed remarks overnight

prompted some corporate dollar selling which supported the yuan

on Thursday morning.

Some market participants said there remained some upside

room for the yuan in the short term as Chinese companies

traditionally have higher demand for the local currency towards

the year-end for various payments. Such conversion into the

Chinese currency would drive the yuan higher.

By midday, the broad dollar index stood at 94, while

the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3938 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3943 6.4079 0.21%

Spot yuan 6.3941 6.4062 0.19%

Divergence from 0.00%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.10%

Spot change since 2005 29.44%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 100.64 100.59 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 94 93.834 0.2

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3938 0.00%

*

Offshore 6.572 -2.70%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR