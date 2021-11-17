China’s yuan ticks higher as investors shrug off dollar strength

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan ticked higher
against the dollar on Wednesday, as heavy corporate demand for
the local currency outweighed broad greenback strength and an
amicable meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders broadly
supported the investor mood.
Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held an hours-long
virtual meeting on Tuesday. Although it appeared to yield no
immediate outcomes, it gave the two leaders opportunity to nudge
their relations away from icy confrontation.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Trade disputes failed to appear as the top agenda, but
investors still hoped further improvements in bilateral
relations and chances of partial tariff removals.
“There was no mention of the trade deal or tariffs in either
readout, despite their major role in the U.S.-China economic
relationship at the moment, and despite the participation of
both Vice Premier Liu He and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in
the meeting,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.
“While we had not expected a major breakthrough on this
front, the lack of any commentary was mildly surprising. Still,
targeted U.S. ‘tariff exclusions’ in response to requests by
U.S. companies remain a possibility in coming weeks and months,
in our view.”
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.3935 per dollar, 11 pips
weaker than the previous fix of 6.3924.
In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.3875 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3895 at midday, 22
pips firmer than the previous late session close.
Traders said while the market continued digesting the
Biden-Xi meeting, corporate clients showed rising interests to
convert their FX positions into the yuan, shrugging off the
strengthening dollar.
Chinese companies traditionally have higher demand for the
yuan towards the year-end for various payments to prompt heavier
dollar selling into the local currency and drive the yuan
firmer.
“The yuan is likely to stay stable at end of this year,”
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.
“But the market has started to bet that the yuan will have
some depreciation pressure next year, mainly from the Federal
Reserve.”
The Fed will begin reducing the pace of its bond purchases
later this month, with many market participants expecting the
U.S. central bank to hike interest rates late 2022.
Monetary policy tightening in the United States could change
global fund flow into dollar-denominated assets to increase
capital outflow pressure from China and pressure the yuan.
In global markets, the dollar traded close to a 16-month
peak versus a basket of major peers on Wednesday, as a run of
strong economic data boosted bets for earlier Fed rate hikes.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
By midday, the broad dollar index rose to 96.115 from
the previous close of 95.943, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.3899 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0400 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.3935 6.3924 -0.02%
Spot yuan 6.3895 6.3917 0.03%
Divergence from -0.06%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 2.17%
Spot change since 2005 29.53%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 101.68 101.49 0.2
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 96.115 95.943 0.2
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.3899 -0.01%
*
Offshore 6.5586 -2.52%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.