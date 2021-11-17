China’s yuan ticks higher as investors shrug off dollar strength

their relations away from icy confrontation.

immediate outcomes, it gave the two leaders opportunity to nudge

virtual meeting on Tuesday. Although it appeared to yield no

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held an hours-long

amicable meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders broadly

the local currency outweighed broad greenback strength and an

against the dollar on Wednesday, as heavy corporate demand for

Trade disputes failed to appear as the top agenda, but

investors still hoped further improvements in bilateral

relations and chances of partial tariff removals.

“There was no mention of the trade deal or tariffs in either

readout, despite their major role in the U.S.-China economic

relationship at the moment, and despite the participation of

both Vice Premier Liu He and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in

the meeting,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

“While we had not expected a major breakthrough on this

front, the lack of any commentary was mildly surprising. Still,

targeted U.S. ‘tariff exclusions’ in response to requests by

U.S. companies remain a possibility in coming weeks and months,

in our view.”