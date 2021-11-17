China’s yuan ticks higher as investors shrug off dollar strength

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan ticked higher

against the dollar on Wednesday, as heavy corporate demand for

the local currency outweighed broad greenback strength and an

amicable meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders broadly

supported the investor mood.

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held an hours-long

virtual meeting on Tuesday. Although it appeared to yield no

immediate outcomes, it gave the two leaders opportunity to nudge

their relations away from icy confrontation.

Trade disputes failed to appear as the top agenda, but

investors still hoped further improvements in bilateral

relations and chances of partial tariff removals.

“There was no mention of the trade deal or tariffs in either

readout, despite their major role in the U.S.-China economic

relationship at the moment, and despite the participation of

both Vice Premier Liu He and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in

the meeting,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

“While we had not expected a major breakthrough on this

front, the lack of any commentary was mildly surprising. Still,

targeted U.S. ‘tariff exclusions’ in response to requests by

U.S. companies remain a possibility in coming weeks and months,

in our view.”

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.3935 per dollar, 11 pips

weaker than the previous fix of 6.3924.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at

6.3875 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3895 at midday, 22

pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said while the market continued digesting the

Biden-Xi meeting, corporate clients showed rising interests to

convert their FX positions into the yuan, shrugging off the

strengthening dollar.

Chinese companies traditionally have higher demand for the

yuan towards the year-end for various payments to prompt heavier

dollar selling into the local currency and drive the yuan

firmer.

“The yuan is likely to stay stable at end of this year,”

said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

“But the market has started to bet that the yuan will have

some depreciation pressure next year, mainly from the Federal

Reserve.”

The Fed will begin reducing the pace of its bond purchases

later this month, with many market participants expecting the

U.S. central bank to hike interest rates late 2022.

Monetary policy tightening in the United States could change

global fund flow into dollar-denominated assets to increase

capital outflow pressure from China and pressure the yuan.

In global markets, the dollar traded close to a 16-month

peak versus a basket of major peers on Wednesday, as a run of

strong economic data boosted bets for earlier Fed rate hikes.

By midday, the broad dollar index rose to 96.115 from

the previous close of 95.943, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.3899 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3935 6.3924 -0.02%

Spot yuan 6.3895 6.3917 0.03%

Divergence from -0.06%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.17%

Spot change since 2005 29.53%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 101.68 101.49 0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 96.115 95.943 0.2

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3899 -0.01%

*

Offshore 6.5586 -2.52%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam

Holmes)

Comments

