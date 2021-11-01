China’s yuan steadies after best month in five, market awaits Fed meeting

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan steadied against

the dollar on Monday after posting it biggest monthly rise in

five in October, as investors largely stood sidelined ahead of

the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

Currency traders said much of the market focus has shifted

to the Fed meeting on Tuesday, where investors widely expect the

U.S. central bank to announce a tapering of stimulus.

The Fed’s anticipated decision to pare back its massive bond

buying could “boost the dollar and pressure (emerging market)

currencies,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

“But markets have already priced in tapering, so if the Fed

doesn’t announce it this week, it would be a huge surprise.”

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4192 per dollar,

285 pips or 0.44% weaker than the previous fix of 6.3907, the

weakest level since Oct. 19.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at

6.4068 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4043 at midday, 3

pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Analysts at CIB Research said the Fed’s policy shift could

prompt global capital flows moving into dollar-denominated

assets and pile some depreciation pressure on non-dollar

currencies.

“Even if China’s current account surplus remains high,

arbitrage trades will tighten domestic dollar liquidity. At that

time, the yuan will have fix its overvaluation relative to the

dollar index,” they said.

Separately, a private survey on Monday showed China’s

factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months in

October, in contrast to an official survey, which showed

manufacturing contracted for a second straight

month.

Some analysts believe neither survey appears to have taken

the latest wave of coronavirus cases into account.

“The PMIs may understate the slowdown in the services sector

given that the surveys mostly took place prior to the latest

virus outbreaks which has since been detected in at least 13

provinces,” economists at Capital Economics said in a note.

“As a result, we continue to expect lackluster economic

growth over the coming quarters.”

At midday, the broad dollar index rose to 94.222 from

the previous close of 94.196, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4036 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4192 6.3907 -0.44%

Spot yuan 6.4043 6.4046 0.00%

Divergence from -0.23%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.94%

Spot change since 2005 29.23%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 100.43 100.21 0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 94.222 94.196 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4036 0.01%

*

Offshore 6.5863 -2.54%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Lincoln Feast.)

Comments

