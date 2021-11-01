China’s yuan steadies after best month in five, market awaits Fed meeting

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan steadied against
the dollar on Monday after posting it biggest monthly rise in
five in October, as investors largely stood sidelined ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.
Currency traders said much of the market focus has shifted
to the Fed meeting on Tuesday, where investors widely expect the
U.S. central bank to announce a tapering of stimulus.
The Fed’s anticipated decision to pare back its massive bond
buying could “boost the dollar and pressure (emerging market)
currencies,” said a trader at a foreign bank.
“But markets have already priced in tapering, so if the Fed
doesn’t announce it this week, it would be a huge surprise.”
Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4192 per dollar,
285 pips or 0.44% weaker than the previous fix of 6.3907, the
weakest level since Oct. 19.
In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.4068 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4043 at midday, 3
pips firmer than the previous late session close.
Analysts at CIB Research said the Fed’s policy shift could
prompt global capital flows moving into dollar-denominated
assets and pile some depreciation pressure on non-dollar
currencies.
“Even if China’s current account surplus remains high,
arbitrage trades will tighten domestic dollar liquidity. At that
time, the yuan will have fix its overvaluation relative to the
dollar index,” they said.
Separately, a private survey on Monday showed China’s
factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months in
October, in contrast to an official survey, which showed
manufacturing contracted for a second straight
month.
Some analysts believe neither survey appears to have taken
the latest wave of coronavirus cases into account.
“The PMIs may understate the slowdown in the services sector
given that the surveys mostly took place prior to the latest
virus outbreaks which has since been detected in at least 13
provinces,” economists at Capital Economics said in a note.
“As a result, we continue to expect lackluster economic
growth over the coming quarters.”
At midday, the broad dollar index rose to 94.222 from
the previous close of 94.196, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.4036 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0401 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4192 6.3907 -0.44%
Spot yuan 6.4043 6.4046 0.00%
Divergence from -0.23%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 1.94%
Spot change since 2005 29.23%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 100.43 100.21 0.2
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 94.222 94.196 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4036 0.01%
*
Offshore 6.5863 -2.54%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Lincoln Feast.)
