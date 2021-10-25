China’s yuan returns close to four-month highs

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan returned close to

the four-month highs struck late last week, amid heavy corporate

dollar selling on Monday morning despite expectations that the

U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce asset purchases at some point

to tighten monetary policy.

The yuan opened at 6.3883 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.3832 at midday, slightly firmer than the

previous late session close.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

at 6.3924 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the

previous fix of 6.4032.

Last week, China’s yuan posted its biggest weekly gain

against the greenback in five months on the back of strong

corporate dollar selling. China’s foreign currency regulator

attributed the yuan’s strength to market forces, and a more

flexible trading mechanism.

“The yuan still has upward momentum, but I don’t think

China’s central bank would like to see the yuan sprint past 6.35

against the dollar in one breath,” a forex trader at a foreign

bank said.

If yuan rises above the 6.35 mark, its appreciation could

accelerate, Scotiabank said in its latest report.

Shanghai-based CIB Research said any potential improvement

in strained trade relations between China and the United States

could boost the yuan further.

But more broadly, markets were awaiting signals on when and

how the Fed will begin tightening policy. The dollar index fell

slightly after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the U.S.

central bank should start the process of reducing support for

the economy by cutting back on its asset purchases, but should

avoid touching the interest rate dial.

The yuan market at 4:54AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3924 6.4032 0.17%

Spot yuan 6.3832 6.385 0.03%

Divergence from -0.14%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.27%

Spot change since 2005 29.66%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 100.41 100.49 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.515 93.662 -0.2

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3784 0.08%

*

Offshore 6.5616 -2.58%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

