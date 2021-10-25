China’s yuan returns close to four-month highs

at 6.3924 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

changing hands at 6.3832 at midday, slightly firmer than the

The yuan opened at 6.3883 per dollar and was

U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce asset purchases at some point

dollar selling on Monday morning despite expectations that the

the four-month highs struck late last week, amid heavy corporate

previous fix of 6.4032.

Last week, China’s yuan posted its biggest weekly gain

against the greenback in five months on the back of strong

corporate dollar selling. China’s foreign currency regulator

attributed the yuan’s strength to market forces, and a more

flexible trading mechanism.

“The yuan still has upward momentum, but I don’t think

China’s central bank would like to see the yuan sprint past 6.35

against the dollar in one breath,” a forex trader at a foreign

bank said.

If yuan rises above the 6.35 mark, its appreciation could

accelerate, Scotiabank said in its latest report.

Shanghai-based CIB Research said any potential improvement

in strained trade relations between China and the United States

could boost the yuan further.