China’s yuan returns close to four-month highs

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan returned close to
the four-month highs struck late last week, amid heavy corporate
dollar selling on Monday morning despite expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce asset purchases at some point
to tighten monetary policy.
The yuan opened at 6.3883 per dollar and was
changing hands at 6.3832 at midday, slightly firmer than the
previous late session close.
The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.3924 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the
previous fix of 6.4032.
Last week, China’s yuan posted its biggest weekly gain
against the greenback in five months on the back of strong
corporate dollar selling. China’s foreign currency regulator
attributed the yuan’s strength to market forces, and a more
flexible trading mechanism.
“The yuan still has upward momentum, but I don’t think
China’s central bank would like to see the yuan sprint past 6.35
against the dollar in one breath,” a forex trader at a foreign
bank said.
If yuan rises above the 6.35 mark, its appreciation could
accelerate, Scotiabank said in its latest report.
Shanghai-based CIB Research said any potential improvement
in strained trade relations between China and the United States
could boost the yuan further.
But more broadly, markets were awaiting signals on when and
how the Fed will begin tightening policy. The dollar index fell
slightly after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the U.S.
central bank should start the process of reducing support for
the economy by cutting back on its asset purchases, but should
avoid touching the interest rate dial.
The yuan market at 4:54AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.3924 6.4032 0.17%
Spot yuan 6.3832 6.385 0.03%
Divergence from -0.14%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 2.27%
Spot change since 2005 29.66%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 100.41 100.49 -0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 93.515 93.662 -0.2
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.3784 0.08%
*
Offshore 6.5616 -2.58%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)