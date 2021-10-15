China’s yuan on course for 3rd weekly gain, investors await Q3 GDP

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher

against the dollar on Friday and looked set for a third straight

weekly gain, as investors awaited key economic data due next

week for more clues on the policy outlook.

While growth momentum is clearly slowing, compounded by

recent widespread power shortages, traders said investors were

unwilling to make huge bets on either side of the yuan before

China’s September and Q3 GDP data next Monday.

Premier Li Keqiang said this week that China has ample tools

to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth, and the

government is confident of achieving full-year development

goals.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4386 per dollar, 28

pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4414, the strongest since

Sept. 16.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4350

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4361 at midday, 43 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday

level, it would have gained 0.12% to the dollar for the week.

Traders said slight strength in the yuan on Friday morning

came after the central bank fully rolled over maturing

medium-term loans, without adding more cash into the financial

system or adjusting the interest rate.

The steady borrowing cost of medium-term lending facility

(MLF) eased market fears of a possible shrinkage in the yield

gap between China and the United States, said a trader at a

Chinese bank.

A narrowing yield premium could prompt capital outflows from

China and add depreciation pressure on the yuan.

Still, investors heatedly discussed whether the Chinese

central bank would further ease its monetary settings to support

the economy, with some citing risks of stagflation.

“Bigger tranches of MLF maturity in Nov-Dec as well as tax

payments due could mean this is the right time for a broader

based reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, especially given the

weaker credit growth in September,” analysts at Maybank said in

a note.

A total of 1.95 trillion yuan worth of MLF loans are set to

expire in the rest of the year, and some market analysts expect

tax payment could hit 1.4 trillion yuan this month.

“Despite weaker economic momentum, we expect the CNY’s

strength to carry on for longer, supported by continued strong

fundamentals and likely less confrontational relations between

the U.S. and China,” analysts at Standard Chartered said in a

note.

“Exports will likely stay at record highs, if not rise

further, in Q4, as indicated by a continued rise in shipping

container costs,” they said, expecting the yuan to trade in a

range of 6.4 to 6.6 in the final three months of the year.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday

that her talks with China’s Vice Premier Liu He got off to a

“good start” last week and that she planned to raise Beijing’s

non-compliance with Phase 1 trade deal in future discussions.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 93.94 from

the previous close of 94.041, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.435 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4386 6.4414 0.04%

Spot yuan 6.4361 6.4404 0.07%

Divergence from -0.04%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.43%

Spot change since 2005 28.59%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 100.02 100.03 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.94 94.041 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.435 0.02%

*

Offshore 6.62 -2.74%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

