China’s yuan off near 1-month high on worries over elevated basket index

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan on Tuesday eased

from a near one-month high against the dollar hit a day earlier,

as the currency’s strength against those of its major trading

partners raised investor concern of a dampening effect on

exports.

Still, the yuan slipped relatively less than its peers

against a rising dollar, which currency traders said reflected

recent positive developments in Sino-U.S. relations.

Persistent strength in the yuan against a basket of

currencies has unsettled some market participants who