China’s yuan nears 1-month high on hopes of improving Sino-U.S. ties

China said on Saturday it pressed the United States to

stimulus tapering from next month, as investors focusing more on

dollar strength over expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve’s

Currency traders said the market largely shrugged off broad

sides may find ways to start ironing out a host of disputes.

between senior Chinese and U.S. officials raised hopes the two

one-month high against the dollar on Monday as weekend talks

SHANGHAI — The yuan touched a near

trade-weighted yuan basket index to 100.09, the

The strengthened official guidance rate pushed China’s

was the firmest since Sept. 16.

125 pips, or 0.2%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4604. It

(PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4479 yuan per dollar,

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

trade tariffs lent support to the yuan, said Tommy Xie, head of

Rising expectations of a possible partial removal of U.S.

of the key factors influencing the Chinese currency over the

Trade disputes between Beijing and Washington have been one

between the world’s biggest economies.

officials that Washington saw as a test of bilateral engagement

eliminate tariffs in talks between the countries’ top trade

highest since Feb. 3, 2016, and up 5.54% so far this year,

according to Reuters’ calculations based on official data.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4420

per dollar and strengthened to a high of 6.4389, the strongest

level since Sept. 16. By midday, it was changing hands at

6.4376, 64 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

A trader at a foreign bank said he expected the yuan

strength to continue in the short term, but added that “if the

trade surplus shrunk this month, or there would be no

substantial improvements in the Sino-U.S. relations, the yuan

could weaken.”

Meanwhile, tighter liquidity conditions in the onshore

interbank money market following the PBOC’s move to withdraw

cash from the banking system also lent support to the yuan,