China’s yuan near 1-month low, losses stemmed by Evergrande relief

Matilda Colman
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened to a

near one-month low against the dollar on Wednesday, the first

trading day after the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, as some

investors caught up on a recent rally in the greenback.

But losses were capped after heavily indebted Chinese

property giant Evergrande said it would make an bond

coupon due on Thursday, offering some relief to investors

worried about a possible default.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4693 per dollar, 166 pips,

or 0.26%, softer than the previous fix of 6.4527, and the

weakest since Aug. 27.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4725

per dollar and fell to a low of 6.4737, the weakest level since

Aug. 27. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4714, 53 pips

softer than the previous late session close.

Traders said the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting remained

the key focus as markets were anxious about the pace of

pandemic-era stimulus withdrawal, which could bring volatility

to major currencies.

Li Liuyang, chief FX analyst at China Merchants Bank, said

the wording around inflation in the Fed’s post-meeting

statement, changes to “dot plot” and Chair Jerome Powell’s

comments on employment could all affect market sentiment.

“If market expectations for Fed tightening and rate hike

change after the September meeting, the dollar was likely to

climb higher,” Li said, referring to an earlier tightening than

market predicted.

Separately, China stood pat on its benchmark lending rate

for corporate and household loans, as expected, but analysts saw

chances for an imminent rate cut to prop up the

economy.

“With the economy losing steam and concerns around the

property sector growing, we think policy rate cuts by the PBOC

could come as soon as next month,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard,

senior China economist at Capital Economics.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 93.27 from

the previous close of 93.222, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.475 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4693 6.4527 -0.26%

Spot yuan 6.4714 6.4661 -0.08%

Divergence from 0.03%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.88%

Spot change since 2005 27.89%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.95 98.9 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.27 93.222 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.475 -0.06%

*

Offshore 6.6521 -2.75%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam

Holmes)

