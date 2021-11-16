China’s yuan jumps to 5-month high as investors cheer Biden-Xi meeting

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan surged to a more

than five-month high against the dollar on Tuesday morning, as

investors embraced positive developments in talks between U.S.

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Both the onshore and offshore yuan

jumped in morning trade, with the onshore spot price hitting a

high of 6.3666 per dollar, the strongest since June 1, before

changing hands at 6.3726 at midday, up 0.18% from previous late

night close.

Its offshore counterpart also leapt to 6.3616 at one point,

the loftiest since June 1.

The virtual meeting https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-tell-xi-that-china-must-play-by-rules-senior-us-official-2021-11-15

between top officials from Beijing and Washington prompted some

investors to raise their bets for improvements in bilateral

relations and chances of partial tariff removals, traders said.

Trade disputes between the world’s two largest economies

have been one of the key factors influencing the yuan and broad

financial market sentiment over the last few years. Chinese

stocks also gained in the morning session.

“Taking into account mounting U.S. inflationary pressure and

Biden’s stance against the tariffs, we are rather optimistic for

some modest conditional tariff cuts, which is one of the ways to

ease U.S. inflation problem but could be politically costly for

the Biden administration,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX

strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Biden and Xi stressed their responsibility to the rest of

the world to avoid conflict as the heads of the two top global

economies opened their talks.

“I think the (U.S.) president and his secretary of state

are beginning to find channels through which agreement can be

reached,” said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern

Trust.

“And in fact it was just last week that some contemplation

of reducing tariffs against China was floated by Washington, and

that was eagerly received in Beijing. So I want to be careful

and not be overoptimistic.”

The Biden administration was getting traction with China in

talks over Beijing’s compliance with a Trump-era trade deal,

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said last week, but she

declined to predict an outcome while discussions continue.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.3924 per dollar, 28 pips

weaker than the previous fix of 6.3896.

By midday, the broad dollar index fell to 95.418 from

the previous close of 95.53.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3924 6.3896 -0.04%

Spot yuan 6.3726 6.3839 0.18%

Divergence from -0.31%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.44%

Spot change since 2005 29.88%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 101.59 101.26 0.3

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 95.418 95.53 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3684 0.07%

*

Offshore 6.5395 -2.25%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Christian Schmollinger and Stephen Coates)

