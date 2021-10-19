China’s yuan jumps to 4-month high as property concerns ebb

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan leapt to a

four-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, aided by market

expectations that the stresses in the domestic property sector

as well as Sino-U.S. tensions are easing.

The rise in the yuan in onshore and offshore markets

followed weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth data on

Monday, but after China’s central bank calmed markets late last

week saying spillover effects from the China Evergrande Group’s

debt woes were controllable.

A couple of other property firms made coupon payments this

week, helping ease some concerns about the embattled and

indebted sector.

Qi Gao, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank, said investors had

drawn confidence from that reassurance from officials at the

People’s Bank of China.

He said the authorities will manage to prevent Evergrande

from being a threat to the financial system.

The stronger yuan had driven a broader rally in

risk-sensitive currencies in the broader currency market, he

said.

Currency traders said the yuan was supported by heavy

corporate clients’ conversion of their dollars as they took

advantage of broad dollar weakness, after the latter was knocked

back by weak U.S. factory data overnight.

“I don’t see yuan depreciation expectations for the time

being,” said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC

Bank.

“After all, the fundamentals are still very strong, seen in

the high trade surplus and capital inflows. And companies have a

pile of dollars waiting to be settled.”

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate

at 6.4307 per dollar, 7 pips weaker than the previous

fix of 6.43.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4250

per dollar and jumped to a high of 6.4105, the strongest level

since June 16 and 189 pips firmer than the previous late session

close.

The broad dollar index fell to 93.705 from the

previous close of 93.936, while the offshore yuan was

trading around 6.4035 per dollar, a June high.

“The recent yuan strength was surprising to some market

participants, including us, given the increasing headwinds for

China growth,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at

Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

But he said the soft gross domestic product data released on

Monday had been expected and priced in and annual growth around

8% remains achievable.

“Together with the Phase 1 (trade) deal review with the

U.S., the PBOC may intend to keep the yuan broadly steady in the

near term. After all, the dollar retracement and the broad Asian

currency rally are supportive to the yuan.”

Some market analysts attributed the gains in the yuan to

fading expectations of a reduction to banks’ reserve requirement

ratio (RRR), despite the weak third-quarter growth as the

world’s second-largest economy suffered power shortages, supply

bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks.

And they said the authorities could become uncomfortable

with the yuan’s fast appreciation, as the spot price was

approaching the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level.

“There was no barrier from the state banks on Tuesday

morning,” said a trader at a Chinese bank. “But everyone started

getting nervous about big banks possibly stepping in soon to

trim the gains.”

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4307 6.43 -0.01%

Spot yuan 6.4107 6.4294 0.29%

Divergence from -0.31%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.83%

Spot change since 2005 29.10%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 100.31 100.19 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.705 93.936 -0.2

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4072 0.05%

*

Offshore 6.5924 -2.45%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom

Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore

Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Jacqueline Wong)

