China’s yuan inches higher, shrugging off dollar strength

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher

against the dollar on Wednesday, unfazed by a firmer greenback

and rising risk aversion in global markets, as investors

continued to wait on policy signals from central banks before

making bets on the local currency.

Traders said market attention is on the minutes from the

Federal Reserve’s July meeting, due later in the session, for

clues on the possible timing of tapering. Any specific comments

or plans could bring huge volatility to the dollar and major

currencies.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at a near three-week low of

6.4915 per dollar, 150 pips or 0.23% weaker than the previous

fix of 6.4765.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4850

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4821 at midday, 37 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

The yuan remained stuck in a tight range of about 40 pips on

Wednesday morning, and volume dipped to $12.3

billion, below a normal half-day’s volume of around $15 billion.

The yuan has been stable in recent weeks, but its relatively

smaller movements against a firmer dollar than other emerging

market currencies have sent its basket index, a gauge

that measures the yuan’s value against its major trading

partners, to a four-week high of 98.76, up 4.14% year-to-date.

“However, the broad RMB strength could pose a headwind on

China exports, which have been already weakening over past few

months due to the Delta variant spread,” said Ken Cheung, chief

Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

“In our view, the PBOC was doing an excellent job to anchor

RMB expectation, and market participants refrained from pushing

the RMB beyond its narrow range before PBOC’s green light.”

Cheung added that the Fed’s tapering announcement could

prompt the PBOC to tweak its FX policy and he expected the yuan

to weaken past 6.5 per dollar this year.

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 93.082,

while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4844 per

dollar.

The yuan market at 0408 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4915 6.4765 -0.23%

Spot yuan 6.4821 6.4858 0.06%

Divergence from -0.14%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.71%

Spot change since 2005 27.68%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.77 98.7 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.082 93.137 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4844 -0.04%

*

Offshore 6.6647 -2.60%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; editing by

Richard Pullin)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR