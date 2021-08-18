Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher
against the dollar on Wednesday, unfazed by a firmer greenback
and rising risk aversion in global markets, as investors
continued to wait on policy signals from central banks before
making bets on the local currency.
Traders said market attention is on the minutes from the
Federal Reserve’s July meeting, due later in the session, for
clues on the possible timing of tapering. Any specific comments
or plans could bring huge volatility to the dollar and major
currencies.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at a near three-week low of
6.4915 per dollar, 150 pips or 0.23% weaker than the previous
fix of 6.4765.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4850
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4821 at midday, 37 pips
firmer than the previous late session close.
The yuan remained stuck in a tight range of about 40 pips on
Wednesday morning, and volume dipped to $12.3
billion, below a normal half-day’s volume of around $15 billion.
The yuan has been stable in recent weeks, but its relatively
smaller movements against a firmer dollar than other emerging
market currencies have sent its basket index, a gauge
that measures the yuan’s value against its major trading
partners, to a four-week high of 98.76, up 4.14% year-to-date.
“However, the broad RMB strength could pose a headwind on
China exports, which have been already weakening over past few
months due to the Delta variant spread,” said Ken Cheung, chief
Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.
“In our view, the PBOC was doing an excellent job to anchor
RMB expectation, and market participants refrained from pushing
the RMB beyond its narrow range before PBOC’s green light.”
Cheung added that the Fed’s tapering announcement could
prompt the PBOC to tweak its FX policy and he expected the yuan
to weaken past 6.5 per dollar this year.
By midday, the global dollar index stood at 93.082,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4844 per
dollar.
The yuan market at 0408 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4915 6.4765 -0.23%
Spot yuan 6.4821 6.4858 0.06%
Divergence from -0.14%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.71%
Spot change since 2005 27.68%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.77 98.7 0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 93.082 93.137 -0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4844 -0.04%
*
Offshore 6.6647 -2.60%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; editing by
Richard Pullin)
