China’s yuan inches higher after Sino-U.S. talks

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher
against the dollar on Tuesday, as talks between senior Chinese
and and U.S. officials sparked hopes of an improvement in trade
ties, including possible tariff reductions.
China’s Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen on Oct. 26 via video call and talked
about the macroeconomic situation and bilateral relations,
according to China’s commerce ministry.
The official readouts of the call from both sides encouraged
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
traders and analysts to hope tensions would ease between the
world’s two largest economies, raising chances for possible cuts
to tariffs that were raised at the height of the U.S.-China
trade war.
“It could also show that inflation pressure was getting too
high in the United States, reducing tariffs could benefit them
too,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank
in Hong Kong.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.389 per dollar, 34 pips or
0.05% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3924.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3845
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3830 at midday, 26 pips
firmer than the previous late session close.
Despite glimmersof optimism over Sino-U.S. relations,
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
traders said it would be hard to see the yuan quickly rising
past the key 6.35 per dollar mark, the strongest level the
Chinese currency hit this year.
“The yuan probably won’t have continued appreciation before
a substantial cut to the tariffs,” said a trader at a foreign
bank.
Separately, investors will pay attention to central bank
meetings include European Central Bank (ECB) and Japan for
possible policy guidance that could affect major currencies in
global markets.
By midday, the broad dollar index rose to 93.892 from
the previous close of 93.842, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.3815 per dollar.
The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.389 6.3924 0.05%
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Spot yuan 6.383 6.3856 0.04%
Divergence from -0.09%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 2.28%
Spot change since 2005 29.66%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 100.48 100.43 0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 93.892 93.842 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.3815 0.02%
*
Offshore 6.5637 -2.66%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.