China’s yuan inches higher after Sino-U.S. talks

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan inched higher

against the dollar on Tuesday, as talks between senior Chinese

and and U.S. officials sparked hopes of an improvement in trade

ties, including possible tariff reductions.

China’s Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury

Secretary Janet Yellen on Oct. 26 via video call and talked

about the macroeconomic situation and bilateral relations,

according to China’s commerce ministry.

The official readouts of the call from both sides encouraged

traders and analysts to hope tensions would ease between the

world’s two largest economies, raising chances for possible cuts

to tariffs that were raised at the height of the U.S.-China

trade war.

“It could also show that inflation pressure was getting too

high in the United States, reducing tariffs could benefit them

too,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank

in Hong Kong.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.389 per dollar, 34 pips or

0.05% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3924.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3845

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3830 at midday, 26 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

Despite glimmersof optimism over Sino-U.S. relations,

traders said it would be hard to see the yuan quickly rising

past the key 6.35 per dollar mark, the strongest level the

Chinese currency hit this year.

“The yuan probably won’t have continued appreciation before

a substantial cut to the tariffs,” said a trader at a foreign

bank.

Separately, investors will pay attention to central bank

meetings include European Central Bank (ECB) and Japan for

possible policy guidance that could affect major currencies in

global markets.

By midday, the broad dollar index rose to 93.892 from

the previous close of 93.842, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.3815 per dollar.

The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.389 6.3924 0.05%

Spot yuan 6.383 6.3856 0.04%

Divergence from -0.09%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.28%

Spot change since 2005 29.66%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 100.48 100.43 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.892 93.842 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3815 0.02%

*

Offshore 6.5637 -2.66%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

Comments

