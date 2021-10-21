China’s yuan hovers at 4-month high as PBOC lifts midpoint above key threshold

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Oct 21, 2021  •  11 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan hovered at it

strongest level in four months against the greenback, after the

central bank set its official midpoint rate on Thursday below

6.4 per dollar for first time since June.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the yuan’s midpoint at 6.3890 per dollar, 179

pips, or 0.28%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4069. It was

the strongest fixing since June 11.

The official guidance rate largely matched market forecasts,

traders said, and it was 6 pips weaker than Reuters’ estimate of

6.3884.

Market participants usually gauge the deviation between

official fixing and market projection to speculate whether

policymakers are comfortable with the currency level for the

time being, but investors have become unnerved by the

authorities apparent absence of concern during the yuan’s ascent

to its strongest level in six years against the currencies of

China’s major trading partners.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3930

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3910 at midday, not far

from a four-month high of 6.3794 hit a day earlier.Traders said

there was heavy dollar selling by corporates.

Some investors reckoned the yen could revisit highs of

around 6.35 per dollar that were scaled in late May.

Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at CITIC

Securities, said “China’s consistent strong exports, easing

Sino-U.S. relations and ample onshore dollar liquidity” lent

support for the yuan.

“Meanwhile, soft U.S. non-farm payrolls, flooding global

dollar liquidity, and the rising rate hike expectations at major

European economies have hammered upward momentum in the dollar

index,” he said.

Separately, the central bank’s recent open market operations

have led to some speculation that the boosts given to liquidity

were aimed at dampening the yuan’s strength.

The PBOC injected 100 billion yuan through reverse repos for

a second straight day on Thursday, attributing the move to

countering factors including tax payments and government bond

issuance.

Demand from companies needing to make quarterly tax payments

could create some tension in the interbank money market. But on

Thursday, overnight Shanghai interbank offered rate (SHIBOR)

fell to 1.683%, its lowest since Sept. 30.

The broad dollar index fell to 93.509 from the

previous close of 93.614, while the offshore yuan was

trading at 6.3868 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0404 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.389 6.4069 0.28%

Spot yuan 6.391 6.3936 0.04%

Divergence from 0.03%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.15%

Spot change since 2005 29.50%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 100.45 100.55 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.509 93.614 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3868 0.07%

*

Offshore 6.5753 -2.83%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR