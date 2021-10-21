China’s yuan hovers at 4-month high as PBOC lifts midpoint above key threshold

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan hovered at it
strongest level in four months against the greenback, after the
central bank set its official midpoint rate on Thursday below
6.4 per dollar for first time since June.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the yuan’s midpoint at 6.3890 per dollar, 179
pips, or 0.28%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4069. It was
the strongest fixing since June 11.
The official guidance rate largely matched market forecasts,
traders said, and it was 6 pips weaker than Reuters’ estimate of
Article content
6.3884.
Market participants usually gauge the deviation between
official fixing and market projection to speculate whether
policymakers are comfortable with the currency level for the
time being, but investors have become unnerved by the
authorities apparent absence of concern during the yuan’s ascent
to its strongest level in six years against the currencies of
China’s major trading partners.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3930
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3910 at midday, not far
from a four-month high of 6.3794 hit a day earlier.Traders said
there was heavy dollar selling by corporates.
Some investors reckoned the yen could revisit highs of
around 6.35 per dollar that were scaled in late May.
Article content
Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at CITIC
Securities, said “China’s consistent strong exports, easing
Sino-U.S. relations and ample onshore dollar liquidity” lent
support for the yuan.
“Meanwhile, soft U.S. non-farm payrolls, flooding global
dollar liquidity, and the rising rate hike expectations at major
European economies have hammered upward momentum in the dollar
index,” he said.
Separately, the central bank’s recent open market operations
have led to some speculation that the boosts given to liquidity
were aimed at dampening the yuan’s strength.
The PBOC injected 100 billion yuan through reverse repos for
a second straight day on Thursday, attributing the move to
countering factors including tax payments and government bond
Article content
issuance.
Demand from companies needing to make quarterly tax payments
could create some tension in the interbank money market. But on
Thursday, overnight Shanghai interbank offered rate (SHIBOR)
fell to 1.683%, its lowest since Sept. 30.
The broad dollar index fell to 93.509 from the
previous close of 93.614, while the offshore yuan was
trading at 6.3868 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0404 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.389 6.4069 0.28%
Spot yuan 6.391 6.3936 0.04%
Divergence from 0.03%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 2.15%
Spot change since 2005 29.50%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 100.45 100.55 -0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 93.509 93.614 -0.1
Article content
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.3868 0.07%
*
Offshore 6.5753 -2.83%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)
