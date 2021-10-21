China’s yuan hovers at 4-month high as PBOC lifts midpoint above key threshold

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan hovered at it

strongest level in four months against the greenback, after the

central bank set its official midpoint rate on Thursday below

6.4 per dollar for first time since June.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the yuan’s midpoint at 6.3890 per dollar, 179

pips, or 0.28%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4069. It was

the strongest fixing since June 11.

The official guidance rate largely matched market forecasts,

traders said, and it was 6 pips weaker than Reuters’ estimate of