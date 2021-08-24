China’s yuan flat as dollar recovers ahead of Jackson Hole

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was steady against

the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as the greenback emerged from its

biggest one-day fall since May, but moves were muted ahead of a

Federal Reserve symposium that could shed light on the timeline

for an end to stimulus.

“There may have been too much unanimity in market

expectations earlier, the dollar index rose too quickly and this

time its fall is relatively steep,” said a trader at a foreign

bank, adding the Delta-variant driven surge in coronavirus

infections in the United States had led to a divergence in

expectations over Fed tapering.

“The Fed may not be able to confirm specific timing for

tapering at this Jackson Hole meeting,” he said.

The dollar’s earlier plunge fed into a stronger midpoint

rate for the yuan’s daily trading band on Tuesday, at 6.4805 per

dollar, its firmest in a week.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4797 per dollar on Tuesday

and was changing hands at 6.4817 at midday, 1 pip weaker than

the previous late session close. The offshore yuan

softened to 6.4828 per dollar.

Ahead of the closely watched Jackson Hole keynote address by

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, U.S. business activity growth slowed

for a third straight month in August, hit by capacity

constraints, supply shortages and the coronavirus surge.

As traders await Fed signals, they have also been pondering

the likelihood of further easing by Chinese monetary authorities

to support an uneven economic recovery.

Weaker-than-expected economic data has boosted expectations

in recent weeks that China would pursue more easing measures to

cushion a slowdown. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut banks’

reserve requirements in July and has provided more medium-term

loan funding than expected, though it has so far left rates

unchanged.

“Recent statements issued by the PBoC and Politburo suggest

that PBoC has likely shifted towards easing bias and thus, bets

on reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts remain very much alive.

If we just rely on historical data in the past decade, RRR cuts

typically come in a bunch and have been accompanied by a rise in

USDCNY,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

But they added that a more targeted approach, including

additional fiscal support, could reduce the risks of a

“significant” weakening in the yuan. A current account surplus,

China’s perceived resiliency to COVID-19 and the yuan’s low

sensitivity to U.S. Treasury yields have also likely supported

the currency, they said.

The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4805 6.4969 0.25%

Spot yuan 6.4817 6.4816 0.00%

Divergence from 0.02%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.72%

Spot change since 2005 27.69%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.79 98.9 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.043 92.994 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4828 -0.02%

*

Offshore 6.6673 -2.80%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Rong Ma in

Beijing

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR