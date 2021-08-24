Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was steady against
the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as the greenback emerged from its
biggest one-day fall since May, but moves were muted ahead of a
Federal Reserve symposium that could shed light on the timeline
for an end to stimulus.
“There may have been too much unanimity in market
expectations earlier, the dollar index rose too quickly and this
time its fall is relatively steep,” said a trader at a foreign
bank, adding the Delta-variant driven surge in coronavirus
infections in the United States had led to a divergence in
expectations over Fed tapering.
“The Fed may not be able to confirm specific timing for
tapering at this Jackson Hole meeting,” he said.
The dollar’s earlier plunge fed into a stronger midpoint
rate for the yuan’s daily trading band on Tuesday, at 6.4805 per
dollar, its firmest in a week.
Spot yuan opened at 6.4797 per dollar on Tuesday
and was changing hands at 6.4817 at midday, 1 pip weaker than
the previous late session close. The offshore yuan
softened to 6.4828 per dollar.
Ahead of the closely watched Jackson Hole keynote address by
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, U.S. business activity growth slowed
for a third straight month in August, hit by capacity
constraints, supply shortages and the coronavirus surge.
As traders await Fed signals, they have also been pondering
the likelihood of further easing by Chinese monetary authorities
to support an uneven economic recovery.
Weaker-than-expected economic data has boosted expectations
in recent weeks that China would pursue more easing measures to
cushion a slowdown. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut banks’
reserve requirements in July and has provided more medium-term
loan funding than expected, though it has so far left rates
unchanged.
“Recent statements issued by the PBoC and Politburo suggest
that PBoC has likely shifted towards easing bias and thus, bets
on reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts remain very much alive.
If we just rely on historical data in the past decade, RRR cuts
typically come in a bunch and have been accompanied by a rise in
USDCNY,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.
But they added that a more targeted approach, including
additional fiscal support, could reduce the risks of a
“significant” weakening in the yuan. A current account surplus,
China’s perceived resiliency to COVID-19 and the yuan’s low
sensitivity to U.S. Treasury yields have also likely supported
the currency, they said.
The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4805 6.4969 0.25%
Spot yuan 6.4817 6.4816 0.00%
Divergence from 0.02%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.72%
Spot change since 2005 27.69%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.79 98.9 -0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 93.043 92.994 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4828 -0.02%
*
Offshore 6.6673 -2.80%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Rong Ma in
Beijing
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
