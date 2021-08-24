China’s yuan flat as dollar recovers ahead of Jackson Hole

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan was steady against

the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as the greenback emerged from its

biggest one-day fall since May, but moves were muted ahead of a

Federal Reserve symposium that could shed light on the timeline

for an end to stimulus.

“There may have been too much unanimity in market

expectations earlier, the dollar index rose too quickly and this

time its fall is relatively steep,” said a trader at a foreign

bank, adding the Delta-variant driven surge in coronavirus