China’s yuan edges up as PBOC official downplays imminent liquidity support

SHANGHAI — The yuan edged up against the
dollar on Wednesday, despite gains in the greenback overseas, as
remarks from a senior official at China’s central bank dampened
market expectations for imminent policy easing measures.
Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the
People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said there was no big shortfall
of base money, and liquidity supply and demand would remain
basically balanced in coming months.
“Based on the tone and messages … we lower the probability
of a targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut in
September-October to 50% from 70% previously, as the PBOC could
opt to use some alternative low-profile and more targeted tools
for supporting groups such as SMEs,” Lu Ting, chief China
economist at Nomura, said in a note.
Monetary easing should theoretically pile downside pressure
on the currency in the short term, according to analysts, who
added that surprisingly strong export data this week has reduced
chances of an imminent move.
But Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank, said markets
would pay attention to upcoming August inflation and lending
data, which could offer more clues on “whether the PBOC would
lower the RRR again in the next few months.”
Prior to market open, the PBOC set the midpoint rate
at 6.4674 per dollar, 141 pips or 0.22% weaker than
the previous fix of 6.4533, the weakest since Sept. 1.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4631
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4636 at midday, 34 pips
firmer than the previous late session close.
Traders said some capital inflows into Chinese stock markets
and the central bank’s downplaying liquidity support have
underpinned the yuan and offset a stronger dollar.
Data showed that overseas investors have net purchased 2.7
billion yuan worth of shares in A-share markets in morning
trade.
In global markets, the dollar hovered near a one-week
peak against major peers, buoyed by higher Treasury yields and a
weaker euro amid caution before a European Central Bank policy
decision.
By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.537
from the previous close of 92.536, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.46 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0404 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4674 6.4533 -0.22%
Spot yuan 6.4636 6.467 0.05%
Divergence from -0.06%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 1.00%
Spot change since 2005 28.05%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.65 98.48 0.2
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.537 92.536 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.46 0.06%
*
Offshore 6.6368 -2.55%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
