China’s yuan edges up as PBOC official downplays imminent liquidity support

SHANGHAI — The yuan edged up against the

dollar on Wednesday, despite gains in the greenback overseas, as

remarks from a senior official at China’s central bank dampened

market expectations for imminent policy easing measures.

Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the

People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said there was no big shortfall

of base money, and liquidity supply and demand would remain

basically balanced in coming months.

“Based on the tone and messages … we lower the probability

of a targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut in

September-October to 50% from 70% previously, as the PBOC could

opt to use some alternative low-profile and more targeted tools

for supporting groups such as SMEs,” Lu Ting, chief China

economist at Nomura, said in a note.

Monetary easing should theoretically pile downside pressure

on the currency in the short term, according to analysts, who

added that surprisingly strong export data this week has reduced

chances of an imminent move.

But Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank, said markets

would pay attention to upcoming August inflation and lending

data, which could offer more clues on “whether the PBOC would

lower the RRR again in the next few months.”

Prior to market open, the PBOC set the midpoint rate

at 6.4674 per dollar, 141 pips or 0.22% weaker than

the previous fix of 6.4533, the weakest since Sept. 1.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4631

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4636 at midday, 34 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said some capital inflows into Chinese stock markets

and the central bank’s downplaying liquidity support have

underpinned the yuan and offset a stronger dollar.

Data showed that overseas investors have net purchased 2.7

billion yuan worth of shares in A-share markets in morning

trade.

In global markets, the dollar hovered near a one-week

peak against major peers, buoyed by higher Treasury yields and a

weaker euro amid caution before a European Central Bank policy

decision.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.537

from the previous close of 92.536, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.46 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0404 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4674 6.4533 -0.22%

Spot yuan 6.4636 6.467 0.05%

Divergence from -0.06%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.00%

Spot change since 2005 28.05%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.65 98.48 0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.537 92.536 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.46 0.06%

*

Offshore 6.6368 -2.55%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

