China’s yuan eases, but basket index climbs to 5-1/2-year high

SHANGHAI — The Chinese yuan eased to a

three-week low against a firmer dollar on Thursday, while its

value against the currencies of major trading partners touched a

fresh 5-1/2-year high.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint

at 6.4853 yuan per dollar prior to the market open,

62 pips or 0.1% stronger than the previous fix of 6.4915.

The stronger official guidance rate has pushed China’s

trade-weighted yuan basket index to 98.88, the

highest since March 10, 2016, and up 4.26% so far this year,

according to Reuters’ calculations based on official data.

Analysts and traders said the firmer basket index reflected

the yuan’s resilience against the dollar relative to its peers.

The dollar index has gained about 1.5% this month

amid talk of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s plan to taper its asset

purchases, piling downward pressure on emerging market

currencies, but the yuan only weakened 0.47% to the greenback.

The spot market opened at 6.4845 yuan per dollar

and was changing hands at 6.4928 at midday, 87 pips weaker than

the previous late session close.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said

the yuan’s broad strength against the basket showed the central

bank wanted a stable yuan for the time being.

A breach of the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar

level would be a clear signal that the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) was willing to allow more weakness in the local currency,

he added.

“Markets will closely watch the PBOC’s actions after the

annual Jackson Hole policy symposium,” Cheung said, noting that

expectations are high for the Fed to reveal the timing of

tapering then.

Many market observers believe the yuan could test the 6.5

threshold, citing a range of negative factors for the currency.

These include the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, a

slowing domestic economy, Beijing’s crackdown on the tech sector

and a firmer dollar.

“Clearly, there is further downside bias for the Chinese

currency if negative headlines persist,” said Zhou Hao, senior

emerging markets economist at Commerzbank.

The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4853 6.4915 0.10%

Spot yuan 6.4928 6.4841 -0.13%

Divergence from 0.12%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.55%

Spot change since 2005 27.47%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.91 98.79 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.44 93.224 0.2

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4984 -0.09%

*

Offshore 6.6587 -2.60%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shri

Navaratnam, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Edwina Gibbs)

