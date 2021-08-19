China’s yuan eases, but basket index climbs to 5-1/2-year high

highest since March 10, 2016, and up 4.26% so far this year,

trade-weighted yuan basket index to 98.88, the

The stronger official guidance rate has pushed China’s

62 pips or 0.1% stronger than the previous fix of 6.4915.

at 6.4853 yuan per dollar prior to the market open,

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint

value against the currencies of major trading partners touched a

three-week low against a firmer dollar on Thursday, while its

SHANGHAI — The Chinese yuan eased to a

bank wanted a stable yuan for the time being.

the yuan’s broad strength against the basket showed the central

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said

and was changing hands at 6.4928 at midday, 87 pips weaker than

The spot market opened at 6.4845 yuan per dollar

currencies, but the yuan only weakened 0.47% to the greenback.

amid talk of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s plan to taper its asset

The dollar index has gained about 1.5% this month

the yuan’s resilience against the dollar relative to its peers.

Analysts and traders said the firmer basket index reflected

according to Reuters’ calculations based on official data.

A breach of the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar

level would be a clear signal that the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) was willing to allow more weakness in the local currency,

he added.

“Markets will closely watch the PBOC’s actions after the

annual Jackson Hole policy symposium,” Cheung said, noting that

expectations are high for the Fed to reveal the timing of

tapering then.

Many market observers believe the yuan could test the 6.5

threshold, citing a range of negative factors for the currency.

These include the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, a

slowing domestic economy, Beijing’s crackdown on the tech sector

and a firmer dollar.

“Clearly, there is further downside bias for the Chinese

currency if negative headlines persist,” said Zhou Hao, senior