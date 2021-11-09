China’s yuan eases as traders await inflation data; HK dollar nears 7.8

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan pulled back on

Tuesday after touching an 11-day peak in early trade, but moves

were muted as traders focused on upcoming inflation data from

the U.S. and China for clues to the timing of interest rate

hikes.

Traders said while there was little room for a clear break

higher given broad dollar strength, the yuan continued to enjoy

short-term support after stronger-than-expected trade data

released on Sunday.

“There’s still upside pressure from FX sales toward the year

end, so we’re bullish on the yuan and could see it touching June

highs. The Fed may not hike as quickly as imagined,” said a

trader at a Chinese bank.

For its part, China’s central bank will likely move

cautiously on loosening monetary policy to bolster the economy,

as slowing economic growth and soaring factory inflation fuel

concerns over stagflation, policy sources and analysts said.

Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China set the

yuan’s daily midpoint at 6.3903 per dollar prior to

market open, its firmest in nearly two weeks.

That helped spot yuan to strengthen in early

trade after opening at 6.3912 per dollar, pushing it to a top of

6.3888. By midday it had softened to 6.3958 per dollar, 28 pips

weaker than Monday’s late session close.

Offshore yuan also weakened to trade at 6.3936 per

dollar from Monday’s close of 6.3886.

A softening of the Hong Kong dollar echoed the

weaker yuan. It was trading at 7.7902, moving closer to the

psychologically key 7.8 level. Weakness in both currencies stood

in contrast to a rally in emerging market counterparts.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho in Hong

Kong, said indebted Chinese property developers affected by

intensifying worries over a liquidity crisis in the sector might

be selling Hong Kong dollars to help them cope.

“Potentially these developers could attempt to sell their

property development projects in HK to acquire the funding to

repay the USD bond,” he said in a note. “If the HKD spot was

flow driven, the HKD selling should prove to be short-lived and

HKD spot will likely be capped below 7.80 handle.”

A think-tank under China’s powerful state council met real

estate developers and banks in the southern city of Shenzhen on

Monday, a source with direct knowledge of the meeting told

Reuters.

Beleaguered China Evergrande Group faces a hard

deadline for more than $148 million in bond interest payments on

Wednesday.

The yuan market at 4:07AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3903 6.3959 0.09%

Spot yuan 6.3958 6.393 -0.04%

Divergence from 0.09%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.07%

Spot change since 2005 29.41%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 100.56 100.7 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.988 94.054 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3936 0.03%

*

Offshore 6.5713 -2.75%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jindong Zhang; Editing by

Edwina Gibbs)

