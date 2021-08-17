China’s yuan eases as geopolitical turmoil hurts fragile sentiment

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Aug 17, 2021

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan edged lower

against a firmer dollar on Tuesday, as political tension in

Afghanistan hurt already fragile market sentiment.

Signs of economic slowdown in China have piled downside

pressure on the yuan this week, and developments in Afghanistan

after the Taliban seized the capital Kabul increased risk

aversion in global markets to lift the dollar and drag the yuan

lower.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4765 per dollar, 48

pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4717.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4781

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4796 at midday, 46 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Despite the recent deterioration in market sentiment,

traders said falls in the yuan were rather limited, as investors

await minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting due on

Wednesday and the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium next week

for clues on the timing of Fed tapering.

The annual conference of central bankers could “have a

greater impact on global financial markets,” said Marco Sun,

chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank.

“Some market participants are waiting for the Fed to reveal

signals on pulling back on bond buying. And now it’s the calm

before the storm,” Sun said, expecting the yuan to trade in a

range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar in the near term.

Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at Citic

Securities, said Fed’s recent guidance on market expectation

could avoid “taper tantrum” this time.

“Persistent trade surplus and foreign capital inflows since

the pandemic have supported China’s FX reserves and adequate

preparations for the subsequent pressure on the yuan,” Ming said

in a note.

Investor hopes for more easing measures to underpin the

Chinese economy rose again after Premier Li Keqiang told a

cabinet meeting on Monday that China would step up

“cross-cyclical” adjustments, keep economic operations within a

reasonable range, and make good use of local government debt to

spur effective investment.

“We expect local government bond issuance to accelerate and

public spending to pick up. In terms of monetary policy, we

expect the PBOC to keep liquidity ample and provide targeted

credit support for SMEs and those sectors in difficulty,”

economists at BNP Paribas said in a note.

In global markets, the dollar index rose to 92.709 by

midday from the previous close of 92.622, while the offshore

yuan was trading at 6.4814 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4765 6.4717 -0.07%

Spot yuan 6.4796 6.475 -0.07%

Divergence from 0.05%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.75%

Spot change since 2005 27.73%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.72 98.64 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.709 92.622 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4814 -0.03%

*

Offshore 6.6629 -2.80%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Lincoln Feast.)

