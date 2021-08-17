Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan edged lower
against a firmer dollar on Tuesday, as political tension in
Afghanistan hurt already fragile market sentiment.
Signs of economic slowdown in China have piled downside
pressure on the yuan this week, and developments in Afghanistan
after the Taliban seized the capital Kabul increased risk
aversion in global markets to lift the dollar and drag the yuan
lower.
Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4765 per dollar, 48
pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4717.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4781
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4796 at midday, 46 pips
weaker than the previous late session close.
Despite the recent deterioration in market sentiment,
traders said falls in the yuan were rather limited, as investors
await minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting due on
Wednesday and the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium next week
for clues on the timing of Fed tapering.
The annual conference of central bankers could “have a
greater impact on global financial markets,” said Marco Sun,
chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank.
“Some market participants are waiting for the Fed to reveal
signals on pulling back on bond buying. And now it’s the calm
before the storm,” Sun said, expecting the yuan to trade in a
range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar in the near term.
Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at Citic
Securities, said Fed’s recent guidance on market expectation
could avoid “taper tantrum” this time.
“Persistent trade surplus and foreign capital inflows since
the pandemic have supported China’s FX reserves and adequate
preparations for the subsequent pressure on the yuan,” Ming said
in a note.
Investor hopes for more easing measures to underpin the
Chinese economy rose again after Premier Li Keqiang told a
cabinet meeting on Monday that China would step up
“cross-cyclical” adjustments, keep economic operations within a
reasonable range, and make good use of local government debt to
spur effective investment.
“We expect local government bond issuance to accelerate and
public spending to pick up. In terms of monetary policy, we
expect the PBOC to keep liquidity ample and provide targeted
credit support for SMEs and those sectors in difficulty,”
economists at BNP Paribas said in a note.
In global markets, the dollar index rose to 92.709 by
midday from the previous close of 92.622, while the offshore
yuan was trading at 6.4814 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0400 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4765 6.4717 -0.07%
Spot yuan 6.4796 6.475 -0.07%
Divergence from 0.05%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.75%
Spot change since 2005 27.73%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.72 98.64 0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.709 92.622 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4814 -0.03%
*
Offshore 6.6629 -2.80%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Lincoln Feast.)
