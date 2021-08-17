China’s yuan eases as geopolitical turmoil hurts fragile sentiment

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4765 per dollar, 48

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

aversion in global markets to lift the dollar and drag the yuan

after the Taliban seized the capital Kabul increased risk

pressure on the yuan this week, and developments in Afghanistan

Signs of economic slowdown in China have piled downside

against a firmer dollar on Tuesday, as political tension in

pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4717.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4781

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4796 at midday, 46 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Despite the recent deterioration in market sentiment,

traders said falls in the yuan were rather limited, as investors

await minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting due on

Wednesday and the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium next week

for clues on the timing of Fed tapering.

The annual conference of central bankers could “have a

greater impact on global financial markets,” said Marco Sun,

chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank.

“Some market participants are waiting for the Fed to reveal