China’s yuan briefly crosses key 6.4/dlr level to hit 1-week low

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased on Thursday,
briefly weakening past a key threshold to its lowest in a week,
dragged by stronger dollar demand, while investors anxiously
awaited major central bank meetings for any clues on policy
tightening in other economies.
Higher dollar demand from corporates and banks’ proprietary
accounts was driven by renewed U.S.-China tensions, month-end
dollar buying and continued worries about the financial health
of Chinese property developers, currency traders said.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.3957 per dollar, 101 pips
or weaker than the previous fix of 6.3856.
In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.3985 per dollar and quickly touched a low of 6.4052, the
weakest level since Oct. 20. By midday, the spot yuan was
changing hands at 6.3975, 60 pips softer than the previous late
session close.
Traders said market sentiment was hurt since late Wednesday
afternoon after Reuters reported that some Chinese property
developers had proposed extending their offshore bond maturities
or undertaking a debt restructuring in a meeting with
regulators, citing sources.
The news suggested to some investors that those troubled
developers barely had enough money to pay back their debt, a
trader at a foreign bank said.
The yuan was also hit by fresh signs of U.S.-China tensions.
President Joe Biden told Southeast Asian nations the United
States would stand with them in defending freedom of the seas
and democracy and called China’s actions towards Taiwan
“coercive” and a threat to peace and stability.
Some traders expected the yuan to find support around the
psychologically important 6.4 per dollar as Chinese government
bonds are set to be included in the FTSE Russell flagship World
Government Bond Index (WGBI) on Oct. 29, which should attract
more foreign capital inflows and support the yuan.
Meanwhile, the market was focused on the policy meetings of
the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank this week, as
the monetary policy divergence between China and other major
economies could affect fund flows and currency markets, traders
added.
In China, the central bank has been injecting 200 billion
yuan into the financial system daily through open market
operations this week, resulting a in a net injection of 60
billion yuan so far this month, compared with a net drain of 260
billion yuan in October 2020.
“Hopes for PBOC’s board reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut
have been diminishing…,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX
strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.
“It appears that the PBOC can manage to contain the fallouts
from the Evergrande crisis and a broad RRR cut is no longer
needed to keep liquidity condition reasonably ample given the
support from more flexible reverse repo operations.”
By midday, the broad dollar index stood at 93.839,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3959 per
dollar.
The yuan market at 0401 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.3957 6.3856 -0.16%
Spot yuan 6.3975 6.3915 -0.09%
Divergence from 0.03%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 2.04%
Spot change since 2005 29.37%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 100.31 100.47 -0.2
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 93.839 93.898 -0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.3959 0.03%
*
Offshore 6.5766 -2.75%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)
