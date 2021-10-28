Home Business China’s yuan briefly crosses key 6.4/dlr level to hit 1-week low

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased on Thursday,

briefly weakening past a key threshold to its lowest in a week,

dragged by stronger dollar demand, while investors anxiously

awaited major central bank meetings for any clues on policy

tightening in other economies.

Higher dollar demand from corporates and banks’ proprietary

accounts was driven by renewed U.S.-China tensions, month-end

dollar buying and continued worries about the financial health

of Chinese property developers, currency traders said.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.3957 per dollar, 101 pips

or weaker than the previous fix of 6.3856.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at

6.3985 per dollar and quickly touched a low of 6.4052, the

weakest level since Oct. 20. By midday, the spot yuan was

changing hands at 6.3975, 60 pips softer than the previous late

session close.

Traders said market sentiment was hurt since late Wednesday

afternoon after Reuters reported that some Chinese property

developers had proposed extending their offshore bond maturities

or undertaking a debt restructuring in a meeting with

regulators, citing sources.

The news suggested to some investors that those troubled

developers barely had enough money to pay back their debt, a

trader at a foreign bank said.

The yuan was also hit by fresh signs of U.S.-China tensions.

President Joe Biden told Southeast Asian nations the United

States would stand with them in defending freedom of the seas

and democracy and called China’s actions towards Taiwan

“coercive” and a threat to peace and stability.

Some traders expected the yuan to find support around the

psychologically important 6.4 per dollar as Chinese government

bonds are set to be included in the FTSE Russell flagship World

Government Bond Index (WGBI) on Oct. 29, which should attract

more foreign capital inflows and support the yuan.

Meanwhile, the market was focused on the policy meetings of

the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank this week, as

the monetary policy divergence between China and other major

economies could affect fund flows and currency markets, traders

added.

In China, the central bank has been injecting 200 billion

yuan into the financial system daily through open market

operations this week, resulting a in a net injection of 60

billion yuan so far this month, compared with a net drain of 260

billion yuan in October 2020.

“Hopes for PBOC’s board reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut

have been diminishing…,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX

strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

“It appears that the PBOC can manage to contain the fallouts

from the Evergrande crisis and a broad RRR cut is no longer

needed to keep liquidity condition reasonably ample given the

support from more flexible reverse repo operations.”

By midday, the broad dollar index stood at 93.839,

while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3959 per

dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3957 6.3856 -0.16%

Spot yuan 6.3975 6.3915 -0.09%

Divergence from 0.03%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.04%

Spot change since 2005 29.37%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 100.31 100.47 -0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 93.839 93.898 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3959 0.03%

*

Offshore 6.5766 -2.75%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

Comments

