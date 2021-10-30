China’s Yango Group seeks debt forbearance over repayment concerns -Redd

Article content

SHANGHAI — Chinese developer Yango Group has asked holders of its asset-backed securities to refrain from asking for repayment for a year over concerns it would struggle to pay, financial intelligence provider Redd reported.

Yango’s 1.27 billion yuan ($198 million) 6.5% asset-backed securities mature in November 2022 but give holders the option to demand repayment next month.

In a report late on Friday, Redd cited four unnamed sources as saying the company had made the request to investors on Friday, at a closed-door meeting in Shanghai attended by senior executives.