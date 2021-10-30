China’s Xi calls for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines

Article content

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for equal treatment and mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization’s emergency use list, the official Xinhua agency reported.

In his remarks at the 16th Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit, delivered via video link, Xi said China had provided over 1.6 billion doses of COVID shots to the world, and was working with 16 nations on the cooperative manufacturing of doses.

“China is willing to work with all parties to improve the accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

China has achieved an annual production capacity of 7 billion COVID shots, Xi said.

Xi reiterated China’s support of the World Trade Organization (WTO) making an early decision on waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, and he called for vaccine companies to be encouraged to transfer technology to developing countries.

Two Chinese vaccines, one from Sinovac Biotech and one from Sinopharm, have been included in the emergency use list of the WHO. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams and Toby Chopra)