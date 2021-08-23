Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers sort cuts of fresh pork in a processing plant of pork producer WH Group in Zhengzhou, Henan province China, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dominique Patton

(Reuters) – Chinese pork processing giant WH Group (OTC:) Ltd on Monday disclosed details on allegations made by a former director, which the company previously said were “untrue” and “misleading”. The company said on Monday some of the allegations were related to transfer of funds from its Shanghai-listed unit Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co to offshore markets. WH Group earlier in August noted media reports citing allegations against the group made by Wan Hongjian, a former executive director who was removed in June.