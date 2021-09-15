China’s Wanxiang Group in Talks to Buy Apex Tool Group From Bain

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Chinese conglomerate Wanxiang Group Corp. is in talks to acquire power-tools manufacturer Apex Tool Group from Bain Capital, according to people familiar with the matter.

A potential deal could value the U.S.-based Apex at about $2 billion to $2.5 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

Talks are still ongoing and other bidders remain interested in the asset, the people said. A representative for Bain declined to comment. Wanxiang did not immediately respond to requests for comment by phone and email.