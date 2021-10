Article content

China’s state planner the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said that departments will take measures to guarantee fertilizer supply, spokeswoman Meng Wei said on Wednesday.

Prices of fertilizer and urea have surged this year, boosted by high prices of coal, a feedstock ingredient, and concerns over lower supplies amid a crackdown on high energy-consuming industries.

