China’s SPIC urges plants to boost output as power crunch hits northeast

SINGAPORE — State Power Investment Corp, one of China’s top five power generators, urged its plants to boost coal supplies and generate more power for the northeast provinces at an emergency meeting.

Beijing is scrambling to deliver more coal to utilities to restore supply, as the country’s northeast region grapples with its worst power outages in years, particularly the three provinces of Liaoning, Heilongjiang and Jilin, home to nearly 100 million people.

In response to mandates from the State Council, or cabinet, SPIC urged its subsidiary coal and power producers to prepare contingency plans for winter energy supplies, the firm said on its official WeChat account on Thursday.