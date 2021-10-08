China’s soft Golden Week data bode ill for retail sales

Article content BEIJING — Tourism revenues in China during the Golden Week holiday that ended on Thursday fell by almost 5% year-on-year, state media reported, while lingering coronavirus curbs also saw a decline in the total number of trips undertaken. The sluggish data weighed on the outlook for China’s overall retail sales, which have slowed much more sharply than expected when new COVID-19 outbreaks struck a handful of Chinese cities over summer. The seven-day holiday in China from Oct. 1-7 to mark National Day is one of the busiest travel periods in the country and a bellwether for consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

Article content Domestic tourism revenues totalled 389.06 billion yuan ($60.36 billion), the official People’s Daily reported on Thursday, the last day of the holiday, citing data from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism. That was down 4.7% year-on-year and still under 60% of the revenues recorded in the same week before the pandemic. “The spend weakness was attributable to the relatively soft prices of travel products and a shift toward short-haul trips,” Citi wrote in a note. “The recovery of consumption has been sluggish post the pandemic, and the road ahead may still be bumpy, given lingering public health risks. While the Delta wave has been contained, the risks of importing infections and local outbreaks remain.”