China’s Shanghai gas exchange launches spot pricing for imported LNG

Article content SINGAPORE — The Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange on Wednesday launched a spot pricing index for liquefied natural gas imports, the first marker of its kind in China as the world’s top buyer seeks greater global pricing power over the key energy source. China, where natural gas consumption is fast expanding, should have its own pricing mechanism to better reflect local market fundamentals, government officials said at a seminar in Shanghai that was broadcast online.

Article content “Currently, China’s imports are primarily linked to foreign indexes that don’t reflect Chinese demand and supply, and we’re passive recipients of those prices,” said Wang Zhiqiang, an energy official with Shanghai Development and Reform Commission. The state-backed exchange will start publishing daily fixed-price quotes later on Wednesday for spot imports of deliveries over the next three months, said an exchange official. The index, in U.S. dollars per million British thermal units (mmBtu), will track prices on a delivered, ex-ship basis for shipments of between 90,000 and 210,000 cu m of LNG. The index will be a joint effort with the General Administration of Chinese Customs, which tracks China’s LNG imports on a weekly basis.