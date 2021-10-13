China’s September coal imports rise by 76% from a year earlier

Article content

BEIJING — China’s coal imports in September rose to their highest this year as power plants scrambled for fuel to boost electricity generation to ease a power crunch and replenish inventories ahead of the winter.

China, the world’s biggest coal consumer, brought in 32.88 million tonnes of coal last month, up 76% from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

That was up from 28.05 million tonnes in August.

Several regions in China have been suffering their worst power shortages in years, as power plants struggle to source sufficient fuel for electricity generation and to achieve breakeven following sky-rocketing coal prices.