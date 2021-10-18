China’s Sept industrial output rises 3.1% y/y, misses forecasts By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory, as the country is hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/File Ph

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output rose 3.1% in September from a year earlier, missing expectations, and slowing from 5.3% in August, official data showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to rise 4.5%.

Retail sales grew 4.4% in September on-year, compared with a forecast 3.3% increase and a 2.5% rise in August.

Fixed asset investment increased 7.3% in the first nine months from the same period a year earlier, missing expectations for a 7.9% rise and slowing from an 8.9% jump in January-August.

China’s economy has staged an impressive rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic but has recently shown signs of losing momentum, weighed down by power shortages, supply bottlenecks, sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and regulatory crackdowns on sectors from tech to property.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR