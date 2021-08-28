Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HONG KONG — China’s artificial intelligence start up SenseTime Group has identified the mainland’s tightening technology regulatory regime as a key risk for investors in its proposed Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to its filings. SenseTime, which is also blacklisted in the U.S, lodged its preliminary filings Friday with the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd, operator of the city’s stock exchange. It did not identify a raising size but Reuters reported on Aug 19 the firm is aiming to raise up to $2 billion.

Article content SenseTime declined to comment on the size of the deal. The company provides technology-based applications including, facial recognition and video analyzing and autonomous driving. In the filings, SenseTime said China’s changing regulations, especially towards sensitive data handling, could impact its business but it was unable to quantify the effects of the new rules. “We cannot predict the impact of the draft measures, if any, at this stage, and we will closely monitor and assess any development in the rule-making process … it remains uncertain whether the proposed measures will be applicable to our business,” it said. China announced on Aug 20 new rules https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-passes-new-personal-data-privacy-law-take-effect-nov-1-2021-08-20 governing the better storage of users data which has instructed companies not to mismanage or misuse the data.