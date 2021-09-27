China’s Power Crisis Moves From the Factory Floor to Homes

Article content

(Bloomberg) — China’s energy crisis is beginning to hit people where they live, adding the risk of social instability on top of potential global supply chain disruptions.

Residents in several northern provinces have already been hit by blackouts. Guangdong, a southern industrial hub with an economy bigger than Australia’s, has asked people to keep their air-conditioners above 26 degrees Celsius to help avoid widespread shortages.

The impact to people’s homes show how quickly the power crisis is escalating, as China typically first asks large industrial users to curtail consumption when supply gets tight. Cuts to factories are already raising concerns of yet another wrench thrown into the works of global supply chains.