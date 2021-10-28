China’s pollution control drive ahead of Olympics could impact iron ore markets -Fortescue By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Fortescue Metals Group CEO Elizabeth Gaines poses for a picture after sharing her outlook on China’s steel production prospects, in Shanghai, China January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Chow



MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Fortescue Metals Group (OTC:) Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines said on Thursday that Beijing’s blue sky policy ahead of the winter Olympics early next year could extend volatility in the iron ore market.

Speaking on a call to media, Gaines said: “We are all aware there is a general determination from Beijing to ensure blue skies and … expectations are that we could continue to see some continued volatility as a result from that.”

However, there has been no indication of changes to long term contracts by customers, Gaines added.

Iron ore prices are down nearly 50% from record highs reached in May.

During a previous blue sky policy, Beijing has curtailed steel making to help ease air pollution.