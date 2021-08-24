Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:) Inc missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hit by tough competition from larger rivals like Alibaba (NYSE:) and JD (NASDAQ:).Com to tap into the pandemic-driven online shopping surge.
Total revenue was 23.05 billion yuan ($3.56 billion)in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts on average expected revenue of 26.44 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = 6.4770 renminbi)
