China’s overall 2021 trade expected to maintain relatively fast growth -customs

BEIJING — China’s foreign trade for the whole of 2021 is expected to maintain relatively fast growth, although growth will likely drop back in the fourth quarter due to a high comparison base last year, said Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for China’s customs authority.

China’s trade still faces many uncertain and unstable factors but measures to stabilize it are showing results, said Li, speaking at a briefing in Beijing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shen Yan and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Christopher Cushing)