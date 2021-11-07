China’s October forex reserves at $3.218 trillion – central bank

Article content

BEIJING — China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, reached $3.218 trillion at the end of October, data from the People’s Bank of China showed on Sunday.

That was higher than the $3.197 trillion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and up from $3.201 trillion at the end of September.

The value of China’s gold reserves were $110.83 billion by the end of October, up from $109.18 billion a month ago, as gold prices rose. (Reporting by Muyu Xu, Stella Qiu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)