China’s Oct trade with United States, EU, other key economies

Article content
BEIJING — China’s export growth slowed in October but beat
forecasts as booming global demand for the holiday season, an easing power crunch and
ebbing supply chain disruptions offset some pressure on the world’s second-largest
economy.
Outbound shipments jumped 27.1% in October from a year earlier, slower than
September’s 28.1% gain. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth would ease to
24.5%.
Imports jumped 20.6% in October from a year earlier, accelerating from a 17.6% gain
Article content
in September but missing expectations for a rise of 25%.
Here is a breakdown of China’s exports and imports with its biggest trade partners
in October.
Oct Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports
($bln) ($bln) ($bln) +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m
Japan 14.3 16.4 -2.1 16.3% 9.9% -0.7% -9.6%
South Korea 13.3 18.2 -4.9 33.1% 22.3% 4.8% -8.5%
Taiwan 6.4 20.4 -14.0 24.0% 7.2% -5.0% -14.9%
European 48.5 22.6 25.9 44.3% -0.7% 9.0% -13.0%
Union
USA 53.8 13.0 40.7 22.7% 4.6% -6.3% -15.4%
Australia 6.4 12.6 -6.1 22.3% 24.3% 7.7% -16.5%
ASEAN 40.6 31.9 8.8 18.0% 23.1% 0.6% -11.9%
(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo;)