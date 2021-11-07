China’s Oct trade with United States, EU, other key economies

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

BEIJING — China’s export growth slowed in October but beat

forecasts as booming global demand for the holiday season, an easing power crunch and

ebbing supply chain disruptions offset some pressure on the world’s second-largest

economy.

Outbound shipments jumped 27.1% in October from a year earlier, slower than

September’s 28.1% gain. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth would ease to

24.5%.

Imports jumped 20.6% in October from a year earlier, accelerating from a 17.6% gain

in September but missing expectations for a rise of 25%.

Here is a breakdown of China’s exports and imports with its biggest trade partners

in October.

Oct Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports

($bln) ($bln) ($bln) +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m

Japan 14.3 16.4 -2.1 16.3% 9.9% -0.7% -9.6%

South Korea 13.3 18.2 -4.9 33.1% 22.3% 4.8% -8.5%

Taiwan 6.4 20.4 -14.0 24.0% 7.2% -5.0% -14.9%

European 48.5 22.6 25.9 44.3% -0.7% 9.0% -13.0%

Union

USA 53.8 13.0 40.7 22.7% 4.6% -6.3% -15.4%

Australia 6.4 12.6 -6.1 22.3% 24.3% 7.7% -16.5%

ASEAN 40.6 31.9 8.8 18.0% 23.1% 0.6% -11.9%

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo;)

