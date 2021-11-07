China’s Oct trade surplus with the United States at $40.75 billion By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s trade surplus with the United States was $40.75 billion in October, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed on Sunday, down from $42 billion in September.
For the first ten months of the year, the surplus was $320.67 billion.
Earlier in October, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged to exclude some Chinese imports from tariffs while pressing Beijing over its failure to keep some promises made in a “Phase 1” trade deal made under the Trump administration.
