China’s new home prices stall in September; first time since February 2020 By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – The growth of China’s new home prices in September stalled for the first time since February 2020, official data showed on Wednesday, as the property market softened further amid a sustained crackdown on speculation.
The average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities were unchanged in September month-on-month, compared with 0.2% growth in August, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Compared with a year earlier, China’s new home prices grew 3.8% in September, easing from a 4.2% increase in August.
China’s property market, a key driver of economic growth, staged a robust recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic. Authorities have stepped up efforts this year to rein in the red-hot sector.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.