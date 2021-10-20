China’s new home prices stall for first time since COVID-19

Article content BEIJING — China’s new home prices stalled for the first time since February 2020 in September, official data showed on Wednesday, as the chill in the property market intensified amid tightening credit due to an ongoing crackdown on speculative investment. The average new home price in 70 major Chinese cities was unchanged in September month-on-month, compared with 0.2% growth in August, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Article content The data also showed just 27 cities reported month-on-month gains, compared with 46 in August, the lowest since February 2020 at the height of China’s COVID-19 outbreak. In September, some cities intensified their campaigns to drive speculators out of the property market. In Xiamen, the southeastern city further tightened property curbs on top of existing measures, prohibiting first-time home buyers from reselling their properties for five years. The tougher restrictions, along with tighter rules on borrowing for property purchases, have weighed on near-term demand, analysts said. “Real estate credit tightening – with home loans down by 510 billion yuan ($79.8 billion) year-on-year in the third quarter – was the biggest reason for the overall market freeze,” said Zhang Dawei, chief analyst with property agency Centaline.