China’s new home prices stall amid crackdown on speculation

BEIJING — China’s new home prices stalled for the first time since February 2020 in September, official data showed on Wednesday, as the chill in the property market intensified amid a sustained crackdown on speculative investment.

The average new home price in 70 major Chinese cities was unchanged in September month-on-month, compared with 0.2% growth in August, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The data also showed just 27 cities reported month-on-month gains, compared with 46 in August, the lowest since February 2020 at the height of China’s COVID-19 outbreak.