China’s new home prices in Oct fell by the most since February 2015 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s October new home prices fell 0.2% month-on-month, the biggest decline since February 2015, amid continued demand weakness across the country with authorities holding the line on purchase restrictions to deter speculators.

New home prices rose 3.4% year-on-year in October, slower than the growth of 3.8% in September, according to Reuters calculations of data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

Sentiment in China’s property market, which accounts for a quarter of gross domestic product by some metrics, has been rocked by concerns about major property developers grappling with massive debts.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR