China’s new home price growth slows as speculative curbs bite

Article content BEIJING — China’s new home prices rose at the slowest clip in six months in July, as authorities further tightened rules in the red-hot property sector, including limits on some categories of purchases. Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities rose 0.3% in July from a month earlier, slowing from a 0.5% gain in June, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Separate data showed property investment also rose at a slower pace in January-July from a year earlier, amid tightened financing rules.

Article content China’s property market rebounded quickly from the COVID-19 crisis last year, triggering concerns about financial risks in an overheated market. That has prompted authorities to step up curbs this year, including restrictions on borrowing by developers, caps on banks’ lending to the sector, guiding banks to raise mortgage rates and a crackdown on illegal funding in the market. “In most cities, both newly built and resale homes have seen a clear slowdown in price growth,” said Zhang Dawei, chief analyst with property agency Centaline. “The housing price growth is expected to continue to soften, as the credit policy returns to normal (from easy to tight),” Zhang said. Last month, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party repeated an earlier government warning that “homes are for living in, not for speculation.”